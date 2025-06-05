CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Roth Capital

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.8%

CRWD stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,152,327.28. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.