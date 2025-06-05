CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $450.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.85 and its 200-day moving average is $386.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $62,872,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

