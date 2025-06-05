Critical Contrast: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18% SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Timberline Resources and SilverCrest Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

This table compares Timberline Resources and SilverCrest Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.