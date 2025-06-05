Critical Contrast: Cool (NYSE:CLCO) vs. Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $320.76 million 1.18 $174.73 million $0.68 10.35 Odyssey Marine Exploration $700,613.00 39.16 $5.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cool and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 1 0 0 2.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Cool has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 1,556.13% -11.51% 43.76%

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

