Critical Analysis: TWFG (TWFG) and The Competition

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TWFG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TWFG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 218 1383 1534 41 2.44

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given TWFG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A TWFG Competitors 7.86% 30.96% 4.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TWFG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TWFG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $200.74 million $26.10 million 3.26 TWFG Competitors $8.74 billion $640.24 million -2.99

TWFG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TWFG competitors beat TWFG on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

