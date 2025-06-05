Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 21,561.11% and a negative return on equity of 350.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Loop Industries has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 76,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

