Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Financial Analysis

TXO Partners and Comstock Resources are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TXO Partners and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Resources 3 7 1 0 1.82

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $17.15, suggesting a potential downside of 27.76%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TXO Partners pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comstock Resources pays out -45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TXO Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TXO Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% Comstock Resources -18.32% -3.10% -1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Comstock Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $299.70 million 2.07 -$103.99 million $0.42 35.69 Comstock Resources $1.43 billion 4.86 $211.12 million ($1.11) -21.39

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Comstock Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

