Comparing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $1.06, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Star Equity has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than Hyperfine.

This table compares Hyperfine and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -309.42% -57.54% -50.38% Star Equity -12.41% -8.72% -4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Star Equity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $11.73 million 4.70 -$44.24 million ($0.54) -1.31 Star Equity $57.17 million 0.13 $25.13 million ($3.43) -0.67

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats Hyperfine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

