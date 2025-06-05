California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 715 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.15 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

