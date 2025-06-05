California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.