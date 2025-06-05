California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.