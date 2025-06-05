Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $13.71

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $12.06 on Monday. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $902.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

