Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $17.63

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ooma

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $46,140.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,331.26. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ooma by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.