Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $91.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nestlé

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nestlé by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.7%

NSRGY opened at $106.21 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.