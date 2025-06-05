Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target at $91.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nestlé

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Trading Up 0.7%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nestlé by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY opened at $106.21 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.