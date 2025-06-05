Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $25.80

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.
KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
