Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $112.58

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $90.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $597,888,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.