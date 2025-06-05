Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target at $20.71

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CleanSpark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 1,018.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 1,536,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,109,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.53 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.