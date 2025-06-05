Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Price Target at $327.40

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $222.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

