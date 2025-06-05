Analyzing U.S. GoldMining (USGO) and Its Peers

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. GoldMining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 1169 3442 4308 157 2.38

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.54%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 6.95%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$9.36 million -13.35 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $4.93 billion -$62.19 million -17.14

U.S. GoldMining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -58.41% 4.27% 3.38%

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

