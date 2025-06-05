Analyzing Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dropbox and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 17.75% -132.63% 19.58% Duos Technologies Group -143.17% -271.06% -64.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dropbox and Duos Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.54 billion 3.23 $453.60 million $1.53 19.08 Duos Technologies Group $11.16 million 8.52 -$11.24 million ($1.20) -6.80

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Duos Technologies Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

