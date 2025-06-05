Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Target Price at $30.36

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

