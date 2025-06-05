Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $138.33

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,536,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,842,000.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

