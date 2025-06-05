Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

View Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.