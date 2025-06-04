Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 134,910 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 592.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,910 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 787,266 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,131,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

