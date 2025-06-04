Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,202 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transocean by 60.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 609,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,295 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.