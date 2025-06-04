Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.23% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,280,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 132,158 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.80%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

