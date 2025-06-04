Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $286,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYCR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

