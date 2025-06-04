Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 480,000 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -23.26%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

