Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 118,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

