Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.30% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.70. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -165.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

