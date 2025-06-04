Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $776,000 Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.