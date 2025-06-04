Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 18,282 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,965,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,940,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 626,528 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

