UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 107,917 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,917 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

