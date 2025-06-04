Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

