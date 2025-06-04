Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after purchasing an additional 172,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after purchasing an additional 563,812 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,639 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.