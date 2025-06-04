Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

