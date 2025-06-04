Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

