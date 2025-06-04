Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,562 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Yext worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yext

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.