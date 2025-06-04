Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 508.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amplify Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amplify Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In related news, insider Daniel Furbee purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,236.86. The trade was a 25.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Frew purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. This represents a 38.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.