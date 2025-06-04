Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,339,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $314,543.40. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

