Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 76,953 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 254.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,953 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.01. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 91,061 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $531,796.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,727.20. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock worth $26,269,057 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVAH

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.