Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $474,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $615.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

