Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4,789.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

