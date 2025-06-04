Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.4%

ESLT opened at $421.83 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $427.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.