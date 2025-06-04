Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi boosted its position in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Timken stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.