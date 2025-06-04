Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,684 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.