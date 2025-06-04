Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

