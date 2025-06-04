Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.