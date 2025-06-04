99,300 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 214,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

