9,500 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

